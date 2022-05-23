Create Your Dream Home Art Contest is BACK!
Everything went great while moving! On time and no complaining (only smiles) when we changed our mind about where we wanted the heavy stuff to move by the best movers in las vegas nevada!Jeffrery C
It was the best move I have had in the last 16 years: having moved seven times. The boss on the moving day was very helpful as were the two men who he had with him.Norm J
It was a good experience. All aspects were done professionally. We are very pleased with your moving services. Still, moving is stressful and we hope not to have to do it again by Move 4 Less -Movers las vegas.Steven T
Common FAQ's
Your movers work very hard and appreciate a tip if you are happy with their work. The amount can be whatever you feel you would like to give.
If you would like to tip: An average recommendation would be to tip your movers individually around $4 to $5 per hour. For example, if a team of four movers spends a half-day (four hours) on your move, tip each mover $20. Or, some people tip 5% to 10% of their total bill for small moves and 15% to 20% for larger moves.
If you’re moving across state lines, you may hire different crews to load and unload your goods. In that case, divide the tips between both crews. It’s also a good rule of thumb to add a bit extra for tipping movers if you have special circumstances that have made the move harder, like a spiral staircase or an exceptionally heavy sofa.
The cost for a cross-country move is dependent on quite a few factors. Each move is unique and will need a custom quote. The distance you are moving and the size of your move are the two biggest factors. Most cross-country movers charge per cubic foot of your items. We offer free in-home estimates to provide a custom quote for your specific move.
The type of cross-country move is another consideration in cost. You can have your items moved exclusively and delivered on a set day, or you can opt for a consolidated move.
In a consolidated move your items are stored and transported with the goods of other customers who are moving to your general vicinity during the same general time frame as you. Your belongings should arrive up to 14 days from your available delivery date, rather than on a set day. If you opt for packing services, that will also increase the cost.
A Bill of Lading is the contract between you and your mover that lists everything about your move, from the mover contact info, to the price, the delivery address, how you will pay and so on. It will also list the items we will transport for you.
To help our clients better protect their belongings during the move, we offer a variety of sturdy, professional grade moving boxes in different sizes and functions (such as dish packs, for safely holding plates and glassware).
Many people find used boxes from places like Craigslist and Freecycle, and then supplement that supply with our professional moving boxes and packing supplies. Order the moving boxes and supplies you need from us early so you have plenty of time to pack. We also offer professional packing services if you need help. We specialize in handling hard-to-move and hard-to-pack items, if you need help, give us a call!
Yes, our movers carry blankets, ties and other moving supplies to protect furniture and other items during the move.
Let us know if you need help with heavy or fragile items, such as large screen TV’s. If you need packing help or advice, just ask. We’re happy to help, our job is to make sure you have a great move experience!
Generally, you should try to transport sentimental or highly valuable items, like family photos or jewelry, with you in your car, rather than pack them for the movers.
We accept cash, debit and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover). We do not take personal checks.
ASK FOR RECOMMENDATIONS
If you are moving for the first time ask your friends and family who have some experience! Take the contacts from moving companies they suggested and ask a few questions:
- Are they trustworthy?
- Do they arrive at a time?
- Do they communicate throughout the process?
- Why do they provide better services?
- Do they facilitate their customers with the best options?
- Do they deliver your things on time?
RESEARCH MOVING COMPANIES IN YOUR AREA
Take it to the internet. Search for moving companies in your area and read the reviews! Also double-check their complaints, and how they respond to their customers.
Then contact them and ask them about their reliability, insurance, distance moving services, senior moving services, or your specific move.
Now shortlist the top 2 to 3 companies and research even more.
CREDIBILITY AND EXPERIENCE
A safe, reliable, stress less and cost-effective moving is all about the companies and staff’s experience. Make sure to ask yourself:
- Are they experienced enough?
- Are they trained well?
- Do they have skills and types of equipment needed during moving?
To hire the best movers, you should know the pros and cons and learn each and everything related to them.
LICENSED AND INSURED
Are they properly licensed and insured? This is a MUST! Many moving companies do not have licenses, so be aware. Ask them their license number and check the number.
ASK ABOUT THEIR SERVICES
Searching for the best mover includes services too. Check out their additional moving services: packing, unpacking, temporary storage, hidden fees, taxes, door to door services, affordable prices, senior citizens moving assistance, and specialty moves.